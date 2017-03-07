版本:
BRIEF-Clearstream posts Q4 loss per share $0.06

March 7 Clearstream Energy Services Inc

* Clearstream announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc qtrly revenue $72.9 million versus $89.0 million

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc expect for Q1 of 2017, revenue and EBITDA to be higher on both a year-over-year and sequential basis

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations, basic $0.06

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc- for Q1 of 2017, we expect revenue and EBITDA to be higher on both a year-over-year and sequential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
