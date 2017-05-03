BRIEF-Clearstream's Q1 revenue up 13 pct to C$77.7 mln

May 3 Clearstream Energy Services Inc

* Clearstream announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to C$77.7 million

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.03

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - "modest improvements to oil and gas prices led to stronger industry conditions during Q1 of 2017"

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - "turnaround demand is typically strong during Q2 and this is expected to be case in 2017"