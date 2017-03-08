BRIEF-Clearwater reports qtrly earnings per share $0.13

March 8 Clearwater Seafoods Inc
* Clearwater reports 2016 full year results and positive
outlook for 2017
* Clearwater Seafoods- Inventory levels increased during Q3,
Q4 2016 to higher than anticipated levels following successful
harvesting in clam fleet
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share
$0.01
* Q4 sales C$165.7 million versus C$165.5 million
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc - "Global demand for seafood is
outpacing supply, creating favorable market dynamics for
vertically integrated producers"
