BRIEF-Clearway Capital Management Ltd. reports 6.96 pct passive stake in Intrepid Potash

March 27 Intrepid Potash Inc:

* Clearway Capital Management Ltd. reports 6.96 percent passive stake in Intrepid Potash Inc as on March 16, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2nFb21f) Further company coverage:
