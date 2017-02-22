版本:
BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs reports Q4 loss per share $0.11

Feb 22 Cleveland Biolabs Inc

* Cleveland Biolabs reports 2016 financial results and development progress

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $1.0 million versus $1.3 million

* Cleveland Biolabs - as of Dec 31, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments estimated to fund operations for at least one year beyond filing of form 10-k Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
