版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources increases maximum payment amount for tender offers for certain unsecured notes

March 10 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Announces increase in maximum payment amount with respect to tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes

* Cliffs Natural Resources - increased maximum payment amount to up to $500.0 million in aggregate purchase price

* Extended expiration time for tender offers to midnight, new york city time, at end of day on march 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐