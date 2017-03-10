BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources increases maximum payment amount for tender offers for certain unsecured notes

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Announces increase in maximum payment amount with respect to tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes
* Cliffs Natural Resources - increased maximum payment amount to up to $500.0 million in aggregate purchase price
* Extended expiration time for tender offers to midnight, new york city time, at end of day on march 23, 2017
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing