2017年7月27日 / 上午11点21分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources posts Q2 EPS of $0.26 from cont ops

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:

* Cliffs natural resources inc. Reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $569 million versus I/B/E/S view $485.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees approximately $310 million of net income and $650 million of adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2017

* Full-Year sales and production volumes expectation is unchanged for u.s. Iron ore at about 19 million long tons

* Fy 2017 asia pacific iron ore expected production volume is unchanged at approximately 11.5 million metric tons

* Full-Year 2017 capital expenditures budget was increased by $10 million to $115 million

* Qtrly u.s. Iron ore sales volume 4.3 million long tons versus 4.1 million long tons

* Cliffs natural resources inc - full-year u.s. Iron ore sales and production volumes expectation is unchanged at approximately 19 million long tons.

* Qtrly u.s. Iron ore production volume 4.7 million long tons versus 4.2 million long tons

* Cliffs natural resources inc - U.S. Iron ore pellet sales volume in q2 of 2017 was 4.3 million long tons, a 4 percent increase when compared to q2 of 2016

* Cliffs natural resources- q2 Asia Pacific iron ore sales volume decreased 20 percent to 2.5 million metric tons, from 3.1 million metric tons in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

