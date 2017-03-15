版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 mln

March 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:

* CEO Lourenco Goncalves' 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2nG9Ua6 Further company coverage:
