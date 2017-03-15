版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural says redeemed in full all of its outstanding 8% 1.5 lien senior secured notes due 2020

March 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Cliffs natural -redeemed in full all of its outstanding 8.00% 1.5 lien senior secured notes due 2020 and 7.75% second lien senior secured notes due 2020

* Cliffs natural -redemptions decrease annualized interest expense by over $50 million and eliminates two series of secured debt entirely Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
