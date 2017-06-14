版本:
BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend

June 14 Clifton Bancorp Inc:

* Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend

* Clifton Bancorp Inc - declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about July 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
