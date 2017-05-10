版本:
BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.06

May 10 Clifton Bancorp Inc:

* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017; declares cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
