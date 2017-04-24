版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 01:28 BJT

BRIEF-Clinigen and Onxeo initiate managed access programme for belinostat in Europe for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

April 24 Onxeo SA:

* Clinigen and co initiate managed access programme for belinostat in Europe for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐