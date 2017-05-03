BRIEF-Clorox Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from cont ops

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Clorox Co
* Clorox reports q3 fiscal year 2017 results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.25 to $5.35 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.31, revenue view $5.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to anticipate q4 ebit margin to increase, reflecting lower selling and administrative expenses
* Clorox co - qtrly net sales $ 1,477 million versus $1,426 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.