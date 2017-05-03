版本:
BRIEF-Clorox Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from cont ops

May 3 Clorox Co

* Clorox reports q3 fiscal year 2017 results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.25 to $5.35 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.31, revenue view $5.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to anticipate q4 ebit margin to increase, reflecting lower selling and administrative expenses

* Clorox co - qtrly net sales $ 1,477 million versus $1,426 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
