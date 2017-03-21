版本:
BRIEF-Closing prices glitch on Monday caused by software update issue -NYSE Arca

March 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* NYSE Arca Equities Exchange says closing prices glitch on Monday was caused by software update

* NYSE Arca says in client letter 341 symbols did not successfully complete a closing auction Further company coverage: (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
