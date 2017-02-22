版本:
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy announces public offering of 13.5 mln shares of common stock

Feb 22 Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Cloud Peak Energy announces public offering of 13,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
