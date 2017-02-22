版本:
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy priced public offering of 13.5 mln shares of common stock

Feb 22 Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Prices public offering of common stock

* Priced public offering of 13.5 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $5.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
