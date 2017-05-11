版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-CloudSense to partner with NTT Data to deliver digital innovation for communications

May 11 NTT Data Corp-

* CloudSense - announce partnership with ntt data to deliver digital innovation for communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
