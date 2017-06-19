版本:
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock

June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc:

* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock

* Clovis Oncology Inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock to raise aggregate proceeds of approximately $250 million

* Clovis Oncology Inc - to use net proceeds of offering for sales and marketing expenses associated with Rubraca in United States, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
