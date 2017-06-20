BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering

June 20 Clovis Oncology Inc-

* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock

* Size of offering was upsized from $250 million to $300 million

* Clovis Oncology Inc says priced underwritten public offering of 3.4 million shares of its common stock at $88.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: