版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 07:41 BJT

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering

June 20 Clovis Oncology Inc-

* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock

* Size of offering was upsized from $250 million to $300 million

* Clovis Oncology Inc says priced underwritten public offering of 3.4 million shares of its common stock at $88.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐