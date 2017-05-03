版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Q1 loss per share $1.33

May 3 Clovis Oncology Inc:

* Clovis Oncology announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 loss per share $1.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
