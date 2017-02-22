版本:
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Q4 loss per share $1.83

Feb 22 Clovis Oncology Inc

* Clovis Oncology announces 2016 operating results

* Q4 loss per share $1.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clovis Oncology Inc says Rucaparib MAA submission accepted and under review; CHMP opinion anticipated Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
