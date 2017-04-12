版本:
BRIEF-Clubcorp acquires Oakhurst Golf & Country Club

April 12 Clubcorp Holdings Inc:

* Clubcorp acquires Oakhurst Golf & Country Club, marking its fourth acquisition in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
