BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board

May 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two
new independent directors to board of directors
* Clubcorp Holdings Inc - with additions, ClubCorp board now
comprises 10 directors, nine of whom are independent
* Pursuant to agreement, Frontfour has agreed to abide by
certain customary standstill and voting provisions
* Clubcorp Holdings Inc - in addition, Frontfour has
committed to withdraw its director nominations and support
board's nominees at 2017 annual meeting
* ClubCorp - new independent directors include Simon Turner,
formerly president, global development of Starwood Hotels
* ClubCorp - new independent directors include Emanuel
Pearlman, executive chairman of board of empire resorts
