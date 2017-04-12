BRIEF-ClubCorp qtrly loss per share $0.12

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion
* Q1 revenue $221.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.1 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.6 percent
* For fiscal year 2017, co reiterates adjusted EBITDA guidance in range of $255 million to $265 million
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
