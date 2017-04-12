BRIEF-ClubCorp says board has unanimously determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* ClubCorp provides update on review of strategic alternatives
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - strategic review committee remains in place
* ClubCorp Holdings - after a thorough evaluation, board of directors has unanimously determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time
* Strategic review committee remains in place and continues to discuss opportunities to enhance shareholder value
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - to continue executing its three-pronged growth strategy focused on organic growth, reinvention and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)