BRIEF-ClubCorp says board has unanimously determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time

April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:

* ClubCorp provides update on review of strategic alternatives

* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - strategic review committee remains in place

* ClubCorp Holdings - after a thorough evaluation, board of directors has unanimously determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time

* Strategic review committee remains in place and continues to discuss opportunities to enhance shareholder value

* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - to continue executing its three-pronged growth strategy focused on organic growth, reinvention and acquisitions