BRIEF-CM Finance reports qtrly earnings per share $0.44

May 10 CM Finance Inc

* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017

* CM Finance Inc- Net asset value per share increased by 1.6% to $12.32, compared to $12.13 as of December 31, 2016

* CM Finance Inc - Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.44

* CM Finance Inc - Qtrly total investment income $7.1 million versus $7.9 million