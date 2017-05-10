版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-CM Finance reports qtrly earnings per share $0.44

May 10 CM Finance Inc

* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017

* CM Finance Inc- Net asset value per share increased by 1.6% to $12.32, compared to $12.13 as of December 31, 2016

* CM Finance Inc - Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.44

* CM Finance Inc - Qtrly total investment income $7.1 million versus $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐