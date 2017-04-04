版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-CME Group Inc announces first trades of Monday weekly equity index options

April 4 CME Group Inc

* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options

* Cme group -total volume through first two trading days was 5,490 contracts with participation from 10 firms; open interest reached 5,319 as of april 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
