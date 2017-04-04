BRIEF-CME Group Inc announces first trades of Monday weekly equity index options

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 CME Group Inc
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
* Cme group -total volume through first two trading days was 5,490 contracts with participation from 10 firms; open interest reached 5,319 as of april 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm