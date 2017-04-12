版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-CME Group intends to close CME Europe and CME clearing Europe by year-end

April 12 CME Group Inc

* CME Group intends to close CME Europe and CME clearing Europe by year-end

* CME Group - will work closely with all market participants and regulators to ensure smooth transition and an orderly wind down of business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
