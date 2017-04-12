BRIEF-CME Group intends to close CME Europe and CME clearing Europe by year-end

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 CME Group Inc
* CME Group intends to close CME Europe and CME clearing Europe by year-end
* CME Group - will work closely with all market participants and regulators to ensure smooth transition and an orderly wind down of business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)