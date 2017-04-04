版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-CME Group March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reaches 16.9 mln contracts

April 4 Cme Group Inc

* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016

* March 2017 options volume averaged 4 million contracts per day, up 47 percent versus March 2016

* Interest rate volume averaged 8.7 million contracts per day in March 2017, up 36 percent from March 2016

* Foreign exchange volume averaged 978,000 contracts per day in March 2017, up 7 percent from March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐