BRIEF-CME Group says set total open interest of 125.7 mln contracts on May 11

May 12 CME Group Inc:

* CME Group announces record open interest of 125.7 million contracts

* Set a total open interest of 125.7 million contracts on May 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
