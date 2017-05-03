BRIEF-CME lowers maintenance margins for gasoline futures

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 CME Group Inc:
* CME lowers maintenance margins for RBOB gasoline futures (RB) by 8.2 percent to $3,900 per contract from $4,250 for June 2017
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on May 4
* CME says all initial margin rates are 110 percent of these levels (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.