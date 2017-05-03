BRIEF-CME lowers maintenance margins for gasoline futures

May 3 CME Group Inc:

* CME lowers maintenance margins for RBOB gasoline futures (RB) by 8.2 percent to $3,900 per contract from $4,250 for June 2017

* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on May 4

* CME says all initial margin rates are 110 percent of these levels (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)