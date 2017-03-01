版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf

March 1 Cms Energy Corp

* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
