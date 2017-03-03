BRIEF-CN announces share repurchase program

March 4 Canadian National Railway Co

* Cn to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Cn to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Canadian national railway co - share repurchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on oct. 25, 2016

* Canadian national railway co - will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase common shares through daily purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: