BRIEF-CN reaches tentative labour agreement with IBEW union

March 20 Canadian National Railway Co
* CN reaches tentative labour agreement with IBEW union
representing signals and communications employees in Canada
* Says details of tentative agreement are being withheld
pending ratification by union's membership
* Says CN expects to hear results of IBEW's ratification
vote in May
