BRIEF-CN to purchase its common shares under a specific shr repurchase program

April 26 Canadian National Railway Co

* Says to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Says purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016

* Says will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase common shares through daily purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
