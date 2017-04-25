BRIEF-CNA appoints Nick Creatura as president, CEO for CNA Canada

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 CNA Financial Corp:
* CNA announces new president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada
* CNA Financial Corp - announced appointment of Nick Creatura to president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada
* CNA Financial Corp - Creatura succeeds John Hennessy, former leader of CNA's Canadian operations, who recently moved to CNA's headquarters in Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.