BRIEF-CNA appoints Nick Creatura as president, CEO for CNA Canada

April 25 CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA announces new president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada

* CNA Financial Corp - announced appointment of Nick Creatura to president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada

* CNA Financial Corp - Creatura succeeds John Hennessy, former leader of CNA's Canadian operations, who recently moved to CNA's headquarters in Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
