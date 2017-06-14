版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-CNA Financial creates new affinity programs unit

June 14 CNA Financial Corp

* CNA creates new affinity programs unit

* New affinity programs unit will be led by John Brand, senior vice president, specialty underwriting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
