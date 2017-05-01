BRIEF-CNA Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.96

May 1 CNA Financial Corp:
* CNA Financial announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share $0.96
* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty
operations net written premiums $ 1,632 million versus $1,668
million
* CNA Financial Corp qtrly property & casualty operations'
net operating income was $268 million for Q1 2017 as compared
with $207 million in prior year quarter
* Qtrly book value per share $43.15 versus $44.25 at Q4 end
* CNA Financial Corp qtrly total life and group non-core
total operating revenue $ 331 million versus $318 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CNA Financial Corp - property & casualty operations'
combined ratio for q1 was 97.2pct; 94.8pct excluding impact of
small business premium adjustment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: