BRIEF-CNA Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.96

May 1 CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA Financial announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.87

* Q1 earnings per share $0.96

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations net written premiums $ 1,632 million versus $1,668 million

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly property & casualty operations' net operating income was $268 million for Q1 2017 as compared with $207 million in prior year quarter

* Qtrly book value per share $43.15 versus $44.25 at Q4 end

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly total life and group non-core total operating revenue $ 331 million versus $318 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CNA Financial Corp - property & casualty operations' combined ratio for q1 was 97.2pct; 94.8pct excluding impact of small business premium adjustment