1 天前
BRIEF-CNA Financial rports Q2 earnings per share $1.00
2017年7月31日 / 上午10点25分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-CNA Financial rports Q2 earnings per share $1.00

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA Financial announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cna financial corp - property & casualty operations' combined ratio for q2 was 93.5pct

* CNA Financial Corp says quarterly dividend increased 20pct to $0.30 per share

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations’ net written premiums $1,702 million versus. $1,625 million

* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly total life and group non-core total operating revenue $330 million versus. $327 million

* CNA Financial Corp qtrly catastrophe losses were $24 million, after tax, as compared with $58 million, after tax, in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

