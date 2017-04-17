BRIEF-CNB Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 CNB Financial Corp-
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* CNB Financial - book value per share of $15.31 as of march 31, 2017 increased 4.6% compared to book value per share of $14.64 as of december 31, 2016
* CNB Financial-net interest margin on fully tax equivalent basis was 3.67% for quarter ended march 31, unchanged from 3.67% for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* CNB Financial Corp - annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.93% and 11.24% during quarters ended march 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results