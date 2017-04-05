版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-CNH Industrial unit priced $500 mln in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par

April 5 CNH Industrial NV

* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
