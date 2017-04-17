版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-CNL Lifestyle Properties reports 12 pct passive stake in EPR Properties

April 17 EPR Properties:

* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐