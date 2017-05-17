版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-CNO Financial Group elects Gary Bhojwani as a director - SEC filing

May 17 CNO Financial Group Inc

* CNO Financial Group Inc says board elected Gary Bhojwani as a director, effective immediately, increasing size of board to 10 members - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rq0yRR) Further company coverage:
