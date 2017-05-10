版本:
BRIEF-CNO Financial Group increases quarterly dividend by 13 pct

May 10 CNO Financial Group Inc:

* Increases quarterly dividend by 13 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share

* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
