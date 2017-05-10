BRIEF-CNO Financial Group increases quarterly dividend by 13 pct

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 CNO Financial Group Inc:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 13 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)