BRIEF-CNO Financial Group Q1 operating earnings per share $0.34

April 26 CNO Financial Group Inc:

* CNO Financial Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
