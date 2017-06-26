BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics sees IPO of 1.3 mln common shares to be priced between $6.35-$6.75/Share

BRIEF-Atalaya announces strategic minority investment by Dyal Capital
June 26 Co-Diagnostics Inc
* Co-Diagnostics Inc sees IPO of 1.3 million shares of common stock to be priced between $6.35 and $6.75 per share - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2tb5xtJ Further company coverage:
* Stocks fall after U.S. healthcare bill delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets fell after a delayed U.S. healthcare bill increased doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass economic stimulus measures. The dollar sank to it
* Datawind announces up to $500,000 non-brokered private placement