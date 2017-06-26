版本:
BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics sees IPO of 1.3 mln common shares to be priced between $6.35-$6.75/Share

June 26 Co-Diagnostics Inc

* Co-Diagnostics Inc sees IPO of 1.3 million shares of common stock to be priced between $6.35 and $6.75 per share - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2tb5xtJ Further company coverage:
