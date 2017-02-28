版本:
BRIEF-CO2 Solutions Q2 loss per share C$0.01

Feb 28 CO2 Solutions Inc

* CO2 Solutions announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.01

* CO2 Solutions Inc says corporation recorded no revenues for three-month period or six-month period ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
