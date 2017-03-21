版本:
2017年 3月 21日

BRIEF-Co2 Solutions reports collaboration agreement with Hatch

March 21 Co2 Solutions Inc:

* Co2 Solutions announces collaboration agreement with Hatch

* Co2 Solutions - co, Hatch will collaborate on delivering carbon capture systems

* Co2 Solutions-in conjunction with agreement, Hatch says it is provider of engineering services to $15 million Valorisation Carbone Québec (vcq) project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
