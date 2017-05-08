BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Coach Inc
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
* CFO- will issue $1.1 billion term loan, $1 billion senior secured loans
* CEO- approximately 60% of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO- "in the short-term, we're not going to be looking at any major acquisitions...we have the financial flexibility to look at other smaller acquisitions in the size of a Stuart Weitzman or smaller" Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.