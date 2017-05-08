版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial

May 8 Coach Inc

* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared

* CFO- will issue $1.1 billion term loan, $1 billion senior secured loans

* CEO- approximately 60% of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial

* CEO- "in the short-term, we're not going to be looking at any major acquisitions...we have the financial flexibility to look at other smaller acquisitions in the size of a Stuart Weitzman or smaller" Further company coverage:
