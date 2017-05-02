BRIEF-Coach CEO says closed over 140 locations in Q3 - conf call

May 2 Coach Inc

* Coach CEO - closed over 140 locations in Q3 & expect another few to be closed in Q4; in spring season-to-date, co's days on promotion down 35 percent - conf call

* Coach CEO - across global fleet, there were 28 craftsmanship bars installed at end of Q3, and expect to add about 7 more by end of fiscal year - conf call

* Coach CEO - sales in directly-operated Asian markets outside of China, Japan hit by softness in South Korea where macroeconomic headwinds pressured spending by domestic consumers, tourists - conf call

* Coach CEO - "would not comment any further on acquisition activity and won't do so unless and until there's something specific to announce" - conf call

* Coach executive - not looking for brands that have "lost their way", or need to be "completely repaired or repositioned in the minds of consumers" - conf call