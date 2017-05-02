BRIEF-Coach CEO says closed over 140 locations in Q3 - conf call

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Coach Inc
* Coach CEO - closed over 140 locations in Q3 & expect another few to be closed in Q4; in spring season-to-date, co's days on promotion down 35 percent - conf call
* Coach CEO - across global fleet, there were 28 craftsmanship bars installed at end of Q3, and expect to add about 7 more by end of fiscal year - conf call
* Coach CEO - sales in directly-operated Asian markets outside of China, Japan hit by softness in South Korea where macroeconomic headwinds pressured spending by domestic consumers, tourists - conf call
* Coach CEO - "would not comment any further on acquisition activity and won't do so unless and until there's something specific to announce" - conf call
* Coach executive - not looking for brands that have "lost their way", or need to be "completely repaired or repositioned in the minds of consumers" - conf call Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.